Warm Weekend Brings Chance of Afternoon Showers Across South Florida

It seems like the perfect weekend to be outside across South Florida as the warm weather makes its return starting Saturday.

A piece of the very same cold front that brought crippling, wintry weather to tens of millions of Americans will slide into South Florida on Saturday, but won’t get a push through the area.

For that, we’ll have to wait for a stronger front on Wednesday that should bring some gorgeous weather next Thursday into the weekend.

Saturday’s rain will be confined to the afternoon hours. It won’t be heavy or widespread, but will be more of a nuisance and spotty. Expect highs around 80° with the northeast winds whipping up by the afternoon.

Sunday looks like a better day with isolated showers mainly in the morning and then drier weather in the afternoon. Once again, we’ll have highs near 80°.

