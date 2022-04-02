first alert weather

Warm, Wet Weather, High Humidity to Kick off Weekend in South Florida

Expect highs this weekend in the upper 80s with high humidity.

A nearly-stationary front will wobble around South Florida the next couple of days, sparking scattered storms each afternoon, some with the potential of being strong to severe.

Saturday’s rain chances are at 40%. Sunday & Monday are up to 50%.

We’ll cool off by a couple of degrees Monday and Tuesday before hot weather moves in later this week ahead of yet another cold front for Friday, which means cooler and less humid air next weekend.

