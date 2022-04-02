Warm, Wet Weather, High Humidity to Kick off Weekend in South Florida

A nearly-stationary front will wobble around South Florida the next couple of days, sparking scattered storms each afternoon, some with the potential of being strong to severe.

Saturday’s rain chances are at 40%. Sunday & Monday are up to 50%.

Expect highs this weekend in the upper 80s with high humidity.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

We’ll cool off by a couple of degrees Monday and Tuesday before hot weather moves in later this week ahead of yet another cold front for Friday, which means cooler and less humid air next weekend.