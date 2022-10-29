first alert weather

Warm, Windy Weather Kicks off Halloween Weekend in South Florida

The same breeze is bringing in above average 70s to start the day with afternoon highs just a touch cooler versus previous days.

By Adam Berg

You'll notice a breeze on your Saturday and a few spotty showers. These spotty showers should kick to our west by the afternoon.

The breeze is also responsible for rip currents across our area beaches.

Rain chances dip from 20% Saturday to about 10% Sunday and into Halloween. Temperatures will warm back into the upper-80s for Halloween but at least we look dry.

Have a safe and fun Halloween weekend.

