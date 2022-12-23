Warmer Friday in South Florida Ahead of Cold Christmas Weekend Across the Area

South Florida will have to deal with one more day of warmer weather and rain concerns before the temperatures will drop just in time for the Christmas weekend.

Scattered thunderstorms are around for the Friday morning hours with lows starting out near 70 degrees. As the day continues, highs will get back into the low 80s with humidity lingering.

As the front begins to pass, shower chances push south and the colder air start to creep in from the north. The wind will begin to pick up and shift from the southwest to the north sustained 10-15 mph with gusts 20-25 mph.

Saturday morning will feature temps in the mid-40s. The wind will create a wind chill factor that will make it feel like we’re in the 30s. A wind chill advisory has been issued for western Broward County for Saturday morning. The wind remains strong with gusts up to 25 mph again.

Saturday afternoon, highs struggle to get into the upper 50s. The clouds around will keep it cooler and the wind will prevail throughout the day.

Sunday morning, shower chances return. Lows will also start in the low to mid-40s. It won’t be as windy but there will still be a bite to the air. Cloudy conditions will be around for Christmas day with scattered showers around. This will be a cold rain with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

As we round out the holiday weekend, the cold air will start to retreat but Monday remains cool. Lows in the upper 40s near 50 and highs in the mid 60s.