Warmer, Humid Wednesday in South Florida Ahead of Post Thanksgiving Cool Down

South Florida will feel a touch more humid and warm on Wednesday, but that will give way to much cooler weather not long after you've started eating those Thanksgiving leftovers.

Wednesday is looking very similar to Tuesday as pleasant conditions continue. You will notice a slightly warmer start to the day and a touch more humidity, but the breeze and seasonable temps will make for another great outdoor day.

The only real downside is a high risk of rip currents and seas are still running a little high.

We remain dry and pleasant through the weekend as winds really start to go down. This is turning out to be your classic South Florida dry season pattern.

Those of you looking for a real cold front may get your wish early next week. Highs may struggle to hit 70 degrees on Tuesday. This is still a ways out so stay with NBC 6 as we continue to update the forecast.