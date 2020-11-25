first alert weather

Warmer, Humid Wednesday in South Florida Ahead of Post Thanksgiving Cool Down

Those of you looking for a real cold front may get your wish early next week

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida will feel a touch more humid and warm on Wednesday, but that will give way to much cooler weather not long after you've started eating those Thanksgiving leftovers.

Wednesday is looking very similar to Tuesday as pleasant conditions continue. You will notice a slightly warmer start to the day and a touch more humidity, but the breeze and seasonable temps will make for another great outdoor day.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 Things to Know: Evictions Rise After Moratorium's End, Local Teen Honored for Helping Hand in Pandemic

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

The only real downside is a high risk of rip currents and seas are still running a little high.

We remain dry and pleasant through the weekend as winds really start to go down. This is turning out to be your classic South Florida dry season pattern.

Those of you looking for a real cold front may get your wish early next week. Highs may struggle to hit 70 degrees on Tuesday. This is still a ways out so stay with NBC 6 as we continue to update the forecast.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us