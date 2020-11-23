first alert weather

Warmer Start to Holiday Week in South Florida Ahead of Front's Arrival

Outside of an isolated late-day shower, the start to Thanksgiving week looks uneventful

South Florida may feel more like the summer months than the holidays to start the week, but relief could be coming by the time the turkey is ready.

We are looking at slightly above average temps Monday with a touch of humidity as well. Outside of an isolated late-day shower, the start to Thanksgiving week looks uneventful. Highs will top out slightly above average, hitting the low to mid-80s.

A weak front hits early Tuesday with little fanfare. Winds will pick up a touch along with an isolated shower. Highs Tuesday will still manage to hit the low 80s.

The rest of the week and weekend look mostly dry with highs in the low to mid-80s. Winds should relax by the end of the week. 

