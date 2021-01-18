first alert weather

Warmer Temperatures Arrive Starting Monday Across South Florida

Temperatures will return to above average status by the middle or later part of the week

After a past weekend of colder temperatures across South Florida, the area will feel more of the heat that will last the entire work week.

ItWe had 40s and 50s for lows this weekend and now, all of a sudden, Monday morning temps are mostly in the 60s. There is a fair amount of cloud to deal with on Monday, although the second half of the day may usher in a little sunshine.

Highs will be a touch below average, topping out in the low to mid-70s.

Look for more sunshine and more warmth over the coming days. Temperatures will return to above average status by the middle or later part of the week.

No rain is expected either. Highs this weekend will be even warmer - we could see a return to the 80s. 

