Warmer Temperatures Tuesday, Remainder of Work Week in South Florida

South Florida will be feeling warmer than normal for the rest of the work week before any relief can arrive.

It's warm and dry again Tuesday with highs returning to the low 80s by early afternoon. Expect mostly sunny conditions and breezy winds to remain in the forecast again.

A high risk of rip currents and choppy bay waters will also be an issue. The rest of the work week remains dry and warm with only a slight chance of rain returning to the forecast by Sunday as a front nears for early next week.

