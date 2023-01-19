first alert weather

Warmer Temps Arrive Thursday in South Florida Ahead of Hotter Weekend

We trim highs back to about 80 degrees Saturday then back to the low to mid-80s Sunday

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a colder start to the work week, South Florida will be warming up Thursday and only getting hotter to end the week.

Winds have turned to the south and it's definitely on the warm side. Some parts of the area early Thursday were already in the 70s! Look for sunshine and highs in the low-80s.

Mid-70s would be typical for this time of the year. Friday will be a carbon copy of Thursday.

We trim highs back to about 80 degrees Saturday then back to the low to mid-80s Sunday. We aren't tracking more than a 10 percent chance of a shower. This is a perfect boat and beach weekend...or both! 

We stay warm and mostly dry into early next week with just isolated rain chances.

