Warmer Temps, Breezy Winds Thursday as South Florida Says Goodbye to 2020

We won't see much change to the forecast until Sunday as a front pushes into the region

It's the moment many people have been waiting for: saying goodbye to a wild 2020 year across the area. South Florida will do that Thursday, but residents may need a cool drink with temperatures picking up across the region.

Strong high pressure to our north is delivering a gusty east breeze for us here in South Florida and it looks like this pattern will continue into the weekend.

We are currently dealing with a high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory that remains in effect into at least Friday. Look for a little more humidity and warmth as highs Thursday through Sunday push into the low 80s.

A few isolated showers are possible this weekend. 

We won't see much change to the forecast until Sunday as a front pushes into the region. Highs will drop into the mid-70s next week with widespread 50s for lows beginning on Tuesday. Not much of a cold front, but who doesn't like the mid-70s?

