Warmer Temps Thursday, Throughout Weekend Across South Florida

It's going to feel more like summertime than the middle of February across South Florida with warmer weather arriving in the area.

After a few early showers, look for more sunshine and even warmer conditions for your Thursday. The winds will be a little less gusty, and we may be completely out of the small craft advisories for the Keys by midday. They've already been dropped for Miami-Dade and Broward.

A high risk of rip currents remains. Highs will top out in the low 80s with some humidity.

We should be rain free for the most part Friday and you may want to make it a boat or beach day. Winds will be much lower but everything else will be higher like temperatures and humidity. Highs will top out in the mid-80s.

A front approaches on Saturday and this will likely bring scattered showers to the area. The front looks to arrive late enough to allow temperatures in the mid-80s one last time. Cooler and breezier 70s for highs are expected Sunday.

