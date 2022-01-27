Warmer Thursday Across South Florida Before Temperatures Drop Again

After a work week that started bitterly cold for parts of the area, South Florida will see quite the rise in temperatures before a return of the cold weather this weekend.

We get a break from the rain Thursday and Friday with slightly above average temperatures. Look for morning mid to upper 60s followed by afternoon upper 70s.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Big changes come our way this weekend. A cold front could bring some of the coldest temperatures in over 11 years. We are forecasting upper 30s for both Miami and Fort Lauderdale and about 50 degrees in Key West Sunday morning.

Temperatures make a big rebound next week.