Warmer Tuesday Across South Florida Before Cold Front Arrives for Christmas

South Florida will feel slightly warmer Tuesday ahead of the arrival of a cold front just in time for the Christmas holiday.

Tuesday morning, temperatures are sitting in the low 70s with a mostly clear sky and light wind. Today, we continue to stay warm with highs returning to the upper 70s, near 80 degrees. This afternoon the chance for scattered showers returns to the forecast.

Rain is likely to remain in the area into the overnight hours and Wednesday morning. Lows are on the muggier side under the cloudier conditions and fall to the low 70s.

Wednesday, a weak low moves across South Florida which returns the chance for heavier showers moving through. Highs return to the low 80s before the stronger front arrives late week.

The arctic air is still on trend to sink as far south as the Gulf of Mexico. For areas in the front range of the Rockies and into the central plains, this could be the coldest air in 15 years. This Colorado Low that develops will bring a lot of snow starting Thursday in the central plains and track through the Great Lakes with snow lasting through the Christmas weekend. If you’re traveling for Christmas, expect airport delays.

What does this mean for South Florida? Falling Iguanas! Models are trending even cooler for Saturday and Sunday morning, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Afternoon highs could remain in the upper 50s to low 60s. This is still an evolving forecast but get ready for a chilly weekend, just in time for Christmas.