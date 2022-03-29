first alert weather

Warmer Tuesday Across South Florida Before Humidity, Showers Return

Rain chances start picking up too, but we aren't forecasting washouts

South Florida will begin to feel the heat Tuesday before a warming trend will make temperatures even higher in time for the weekend.

Look for another sunny day Tuesday as low humidity remains. Morning 60s are widespread, but the afternoon will be a touch warmer as the mercury pushes back into the mid-80s.

Wednesday looks quite similar except you will notice the beach breeze picking up.

You'll notice some additional changes as we go Thursday and into the weekend. Morning temperatures will return to the 70s with highs racing into the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will be much higher too.

Rain chances start picking up too, but we aren't forecasting washouts. Chances will be on the order of 20-30%. As we peer into next week, we may in fact see a cold front.

