Warmer Tuesday, End of 2021 Across South Florida Before Next Cold Front Arrives

South Florida will be ringing in the new year quite warm - but that does not mean that you will have to wait long before the first cold front of 2022 arrives.

A warm and rain-free pattern continues Tuesday as the mornings have been pleasant and early Tuesday will be no different with numbers in the 60s.

The afternoon will once again feature low 80s but the humidity is still on the manageable side. Winds are light enough to make it a perfect boat and beach day - as long as you don't have to work of course.

Temperatures and humidity will climb this week and weekend and this means 2022 will start off on the warm and humid side. Morning temperatures will climb into the 70s with afternoon numbers in the mid-80s right through Sunday.

A cold front will take the edge off the temperatures starting Monday. Let's call it a cool front.