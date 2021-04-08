Warmer Weather Arrives Thursday in South Florida Before Hot Weekend

The cooler weather of last weekend and the early part of this work week is officially gone in South Florida with hotter temperatures on their way.

The morning 50s have vanished as most areas started the day in the 60s with low 70s for the Keys. Humidity is creeping up too, but overall your Thursday is still in the comfortable range with moisture levels reasonable with highs in the low 80s.

Perfect boating and beach weather for the day with winds on the light side.

We continue to warm into the weekend with mid-80s across the region and much higher humidity.

Find your cool spot this weekend with feels like temperatures racing above 90 degrees. Scattered showers and storms will pop up beginning Sunday and will likely last into early next week.