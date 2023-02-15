Warmer Wednesday Across South Florida as Temperatures Stay Higher to End Work Week

After a cooler start to the work week, South Florida will be feeling much warmer Wednesday and remain that way for the next few days.

A noticeable southeast wind is bringing a much warmer start to you Wednesday. Gone are the 50s as the 70s have moved in and highs Wednesday will approach 80, up a few degrees from Tuesday.

This very breeze, albeit comfortable, is cranking out a high risk of rip currents through Thursday evening. Our warming trend continues into Friday with a little more humidity too. Highs will be getting into that uncomfortable mid-80s range too.

A front will push through South Florida this weekend but only bring temps back to near or slightly above average. Look for morning temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 range with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A couple isolated showers are possible.