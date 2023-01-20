Warmer Weekend Across South Florida Before Arrival of Next Front Across Area

After starting the work week off quite chilly, South Florida will be wishing for some of that colder weather as temperatures will feel much more like the summer than January this weekend.

We are delivering a really nice Friday to South Florida with low rain chances and highs only slightly above average. Look for morning 60s to push into the low 80s after lunch. The low humidity is the cherry on top.

Light winds will also make for a perfect boat and beach day.

The weather this weekend will remain pretty similar, but we may see a few more clouds Saturday as a front nears the region and stalls to our north. This means more morning 60s and afternoon low 80s.

Temperatures will be all over the place next week as two weak fronts make their appearance felt. Look for highs in the mid-80s Monday, near 80 degrees Tuesday, mid-80s Wednesday and then dropping to about 80 again Thursday. Rain chances never get above about 10-20 percent over the next 7 days.