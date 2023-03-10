Warmer Weekend Across South Florida Before Temperature Drop Next Work Week

South Florida will feel the heat this weekend before a major drop in temperatures arrive across the area next work week.

Winds are turning a little more to the south and temperatures will rise from the 60s and low 70s early Friday into the low 80s later in the day.

Winds are just strong enough to keep a high risk of rip currents in play and small craft should use caution as seas could touch 5 feet. Rain chances remain around 10%.

Look for warmer numbers this weekend and into Monday with highs pushing into the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be on the order of about 20-30%.

A strong front will barrel through on Monday and we will likely see some of the coolest temperatures in a month or more. Lows will be in the 50s and highs in the 70s.