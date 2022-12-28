Warming Trend Continues Wednesday Across South Florida

After a cold Christmas holiday weekend, South Florida will continue to warm up Wednesday and continue that trend to end the year.

We are right in the middle of a big warming trend, but we will still manage to see widespread 50s early on Wednesday along with highs struggling to get out of the mid-70s.

You'll notice the breeze as well. Beachgoers should note that we are looking at a high risk of rip currents all week long.

Our warming trend continues late week and into the weekend with lows in the 70s as early as Friday and afternoon 80s by Saturday. It's amazing to think our high was 49 in Fort Lauderdale on Christmas Day. Rain chances stay low right into the weekend.