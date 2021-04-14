Warming Trend Wednesday Across South Florida With Temperatures Rising

If you think it feels warmer outside across South Florida, you are right - and the higher temperatures are just beginning ahead of a hot weekend in our area.

Our slow warming trend continues early Wednesday with only a few locations in the 60s. Overall, a very pleasant start to the day.

Wednesday afternoon will be a touch above average with highs around 85, but with humidity reasonable along with a subtle breeze.

The warming trend kicks into high gear late this week and weekend. Lows will be in the 70s for all of us most likely and highs will push into the upper 70s.

Humidity will be high too, making it feel more like the mid-90s. The pool and beach will be calling your name while rip currents should NOT be an issue.