first alert weather

Warming Trend Wednesday Across South Florida With Temperatures Rising

The warming trend kicks into high gear late this week and weekend

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you think it feels warmer outside across South Florida, you are right - and the higher temperatures are just beginning ahead of a hot weekend in our area.

Our slow warming trend continues early Wednesday with only a few locations in the 60s. Overall, a very pleasant start to the day.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

News You Should Know 37 mins ago

THE 6IX: Miami-Dade Schools Want Return to In-Person Learning, Famed Nightclub Accepting Cryptocurrency

Florida 1 hour ago

Fla. Senators: Too Soon to Weigh in on Rep. Gaetz's Future

Wednesday afternoon will be a touch above average with highs around 85, but with humidity reasonable along with a subtle breeze.

The warming trend kicks into high gear late this week and weekend. Lows will be in the 70s for all of us most likely and highs will push into the upper 70s.

Humidity will be high too, making it feel more like the mid-90s. The pool and beach will be calling your name while rip currents should NOT be an issue. 

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us