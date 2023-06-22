Warrant issued for Kodak Black after rapper doesn't report for random drug test

An arrest warrant was issued for rap superstar Kodak Black in Broward after authorities said he failed to submit to a random drug and alcohol test as required under the terms of his pre-trial release.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, had been required to report for testing on June 9 and failed to show, according to an affidavit filed in Broward on Friday.

By failing to undergo the testing, Black violated the conditions of his pretrial release related to an oxycodone trafficking charge, the affidavit said.

Black, 26, was initially arrested in July 2022 after Florida Highway Patrol troopers pulled him over and found 31 oxycodone tablets and $74,960 in cash, authorities said. He was also driving with an expired driver’s license and tags at the time, authorities said.

South Florida native and famous rapper Kodak Black was arrested again on Friday, this time in Fort Lauderdale, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports.

A similar warrant was issued for Black earlier this year, after he'd failed to submit to a random drug and alcohol test in February.

A few days later, on Feb. 8, he took a drug and alcohol test, which revealed traces of Fentanyl, authorities said.

As a result, Black’s release was revoked and an arrest warrant was issued. Black later went before a Broward judge, who allowed him to attend a 30-day drug treatment program.

"Whatever I need to do, cry, beg, I’ll do it. But there’s so much about this situation that isn’t right," Black told the judge. "I don’t know why people be so hungry to send me to jail."