Warrant Issued in Shooting Death of Miramar Chef

Officers responded to the scene near the 6300 block of Southwest 27th Street, where they found Jimmy Fleurimond dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miramar Police Department

Police are searching for the man they said opened fire and shot a Miramar chef to death late last month.

Officers responded to the scene near the 6300 block of Southwest 27th Street just after 1 a.m. on January 31st, where they found Jimmy Fleurimond dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miramar Police issued an arrest warrant for Frederick Eugene in the case, saying he could be armed and dangerous. Investigators did not say what charges he may face in the case or details of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miramar Police or Broward CrimeStoppers.

