Warrant reveals new details in murder of pregnant mother in Hallandale Beach

Documents revealed a murder suspect wrote goodbye notes to his family before he allegedly killed the pregnant mother of his children and attempted to take his own life last week in Hallandale Beach.

Police say 41-year-old Delfina Perez Chilel, who was five months pregnant, was killed Tuesday by her children’s father, 38-year-old Victor Chavez Sr.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

At a news conference Tuesday, Hallandale Beach Police Sgt. Nini McArdle called it a "heartbreaking tragedy."

"We ask the community to support and keep this family in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time," McArdle said. "This horrific and isolated crime which occurred in the family-oriented community of Hallandale Beach was the result of domestic violence."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A Hallandale Beach man is accused of killing a pregnant mother before attempting to kill himself, police said. NBC6's Kim Wynne reports

According to an arrest report, Chilel was found dead inside the bathroom in a pool of blood. She had at least 16 cuts and stab wounds throughout her body and bruising on her face. Her unborn child died as well.

According to an arrest warrant, family members told police that Chavez has schizophrenia and stopped taking his medication. He had threatened to kill Chilel and himself in the past, and the mother was afraid of him.

Family members also told police that Chavez had knives in the house – and his wife feared he would use them as weapons.

The warrant stated the father left notes throughout the house wishing his family goodbye, telling his children that he loved them and that he had been through a lot of suffering and pain.

"The couple had a history of documented domestic violence which tragically escalated to this outcome," McArdle said.

Court documents show Chavez had been arrested before for domestic violence charges, but each case was dismissed due to the victims not pressing charges or not showing up in court. He was arrested three times between 2014 and 2017 for battery and aggravated battery.

Chilel’s family created a GoFundMe page to help raise money to send her body to Guatemala.