Washington Avenue Closed as Officials Investigate Triple Shooting in Miami Beach

Three people were injured following a shooting incident in Miami Beach Sunday evening, according to officials.

Miami Beach police reported the incident around the 700 block of Washington Avenue close to 9 p.m. Witnesses at a nearby restaurant told NBC 6 they heard at least 20 gunshots and dropped to the ground.

POLICE: MBPD is investigating a shooting along the 700blk of Washington Avenue. Two victims with apparent gunshot wounds are being treated by @MiamiBeachFire.



Please avoid the area. More information will be shared as it becomes available. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 1, 2021

Two victims with gunshot wounds were treated at the scene by fire rescue personnel; one was reported to be in critical condition, while the other was stable. A third victim was located near the area and transported to a local hospital.

Police said they identified at least two types of shell casings at the scene, leading them to believe an exchange of gunfire took place. A subject reportedly fled in a dark SUV, possibly a Jaguar, with tinted windows and three men inside.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

A portion of Washington Avenue was closed as officials conducted their investigation, and locals were asked to avoid the area.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.