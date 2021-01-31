Washington Avenue Closed as Officials Investigate Triple Shooting in Miami Beach

Three people were injured following a shooting incident in Miami Beach Sunday evening, according to officials.
Miami Beach police reported the incident around the 700 block of Washington Avenue close to 9 p.m. Witnesses at a nearby restaurant told NBC 6 they heard at least 20 gunshots and dropped to the ground.
Two victims with gunshot wounds were treated at the scene by fire rescue personnel; one was reported to be in critical condition, while the other was stable. A third victim was located near the area and transported to a local hospital.
Police said they identified at least two types of shell casings at the scene, leading them to believe an exchange of gunfire took place. A subject reportedly fled in a dark SUV, possibly a Jaguar, with tinted windows and three men inside.
A portion of Washington Avenue was closed as officials conducted their investigation, and locals were asked to avoid the area.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.