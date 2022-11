Wasserman Schultz, Wilson, Diaz-Balart Among Projected Winners in Congressional Races

Democrat incumbents Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Frederica Wilson and Republican incumbent Mario Diaz-Balart were among the projected winners in their congressional races in South Florida Tuesday.

In District 20, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, Democratic U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick was the projected winner over Republican Drew-Montez Clark.

Cherfilus-McCormick became the first Haitian American Democrat in Congress when she won the seat, which had previously been held by Alcee Hastings.

Democrats outnumber Republicans by a nearly 5-1 ratio in the district.

Wilson was a projected winner in District 24 over Republican Jesus Navarro, who works for a disability mobility firm.

The district, which includes parts of Broward and Miami-Dade, is heavily Democratic.

Wasserman Schultz was facing registered nurse Carla Spalding, a Republican, for the District 25 seat in Broward, which is firmly Democratic.

Longtime GOP Rep. Diaz-Balart was a projected winner over Democrat Christine Alexandria Olivo in District 26.

In District 28, incumbent Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez was the projected winner over Democrat Robert Ascencio, a retired schools police chief and former state legislator.