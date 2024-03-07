Waste management and Florida East Coast Railway collaborating on new sustainability solution

Transportation and trash are coming together. Waste management and the Florida East Coast Railway are collaborating on a new sustainability solution.

Starting at the FEC Hialeah rail terminal, crews will transport waste from Miami-Dade County by rail all the way up to the Okeechobee landfill for disposal.

Waste management is taking delivery of 200 new 45-foot intramodal containers for the program.

Instead of driving the waste by truck they’ll use rail for most of the transfer process.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

FEC locomotives are fueled by liquified natural gas and are four times more fuel efficient than diesel trucks that means the waste by rail pilot program will reduce greenhouse emissions by up to 45%.