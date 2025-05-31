WATCH: 2 boaters rescued after vessel overturns near Homestead Bayfront Park

Firefighters sprang into action Friday morning after a vessel was overturned near Homestead Bayfront Park and left two people in the water.
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, air rescue found the boat after searching for it in the area.
Video captured crews using a hoist basket to save two boaters that were in the water.
In the video, one air rescue crew member was lowered to help secure the boaters in the hoist basket. They were then lifted safely onto a helicopter.
The boaters were taken back to the marina and there were no injuries reported.