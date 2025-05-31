Homestead

WATCH: 2 boaters rescued after vessel overturns near Homestead Bayfront Park

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, air rescue found the boat after conducting a search in the area.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters sprang into action Friday morning after a vessel was overturned near Homestead Bayfront Park and left two people in the water.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, air rescue found the boat after searching for it in the area.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Video captured crews using a hoist basket to save two boaters that were in the water.

In the video, one air rescue crew member was lowered to help secure the boaters in the hoist basket. They were then lifted safely onto a helicopter.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The boaters were taken back to the marina and there were no injuries reported.

This article tagged under:

Homestead
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us