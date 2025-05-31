WATCH: 2 boaters rescued after vessel overturns near Homestead Bayfront Park

Firefighters sprang into action Friday morning after a vessel was overturned near Homestead Bayfront Park and left two people in the water.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, air rescue found the boat after searching for it in the area.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Video captured crews using a hoist basket to save two boaters that were in the water.

In the video, one air rescue crew member was lowered to help secure the boaters in the hoist basket. They were then lifted safely onto a helicopter.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The boaters were taken back to the marina and there were no injuries reported.