Watch about 30 ATVs, dirt bikes take over intersection outside Brickell City Centre

New video captured the moment about 30 ATVs and dirt bikes took over an intersection outside of Brickell City Centre.

The video, posted on Only in Dade, showed one ATV doing donuts in the middle of the intersection before it rode off and later crashed into another rider.

Following the crash, the swarm of dirt bikes and ATVs are seen riding off.

According to the Miami Police Department, officers didn’t get any calls, but their Real Time Crime Center did surveillance and reported about 30 ATVs and dirt bikes in the area.

Officials did not release any information on the crash, any injuries or arrests.