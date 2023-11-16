South Florida

WATCH: Aerial video shows flooding, damage in South Florida from heavy rain and wind

By NBC6

Aerial footage was showing the flooding and damage left behind by heavy rain and wind in South Florida.

Chopper 6 was in the air Thursday morning to get a glimpse of the watery mess.

Several inches of water fell Wednesday and early Thursday across the area, leaving behind street flooding and causing damage to some structures.

At Nova Southeastern University in Davie, the college's baseball field appeared to be completely underwater.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
NBC6
Aerial footage shows Nova Southeastern University's baseball field under water.

This article tagged under:

South Floridafirst alert weather
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us