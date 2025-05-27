An American alligator was caught on camera chomping down on a fallen fruit in Weston, but does this mean that not even Florida's largest native reptile is immune to the allure of mango season?

NBC6 viewer Eric Vilaire sent in the video of the gator (presumably) enjoying its mango near the Everglades over Memorial Day weekend.

In the footage, the animal comes onto the grassy bank, opens its enormous jaw and leans over to its right to snatch up the fruit, and then throws it around its mouth as it backs up into the water.

The camera-shy crocodilian then makes quick work of the mango, appearing to savor it before closing its mouth shut and slinking into the lake.

Our anchors joked that this specimen could be a vegetarian—but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it's not likely.

"Alligators are opportunistic feeders," the FWC says on their website. "Their diets include prey species that are abundant and easily accessible. Juvenile alligators eat primarily insects, amphibians, small fish, and other invertebrates. Adult alligators eat rough fish, snakes, turtles, small mammals, and birds."

So if mangoes are not typically on this carnivore's menu, how do we explain the video?

Do alligators eat fruit?

Zoo Miami's Communications Director Ron Magill says he believes this is "a classic case of mistaken identity."

"The alligator was reacting to more of a visual cue that it interpreted as either a small animal (turtle, possum, duck, etc.) that was either dead or simply unaware and then it grabbed it and swallowed it," Magill wrote in an e-mail.

These animals typically rely on size, movement and feel to decide what is food and what is not.

The fruit, though it was still, "could have easily been mistaken for a small and easily swallowed animal. Then, the feel of the mango in the alligator’s mouth when it bit down, could have made the alligator feel that it was a body with flesh, and then it swallowed it," Magill wrote.

Alligators are also scavengers, and will feed on dead animals in the water and on the shore.

Magill also has another, more concerning, theory—that someone may have been "feeding that alligator in that area, and it now has a feeding response to anything that it finds there."

So in short, no, this specimen is not a vegetarian, and should not be treated as such by curious onlookers.

Because while an alligator's diet should be comprised of meat, Magill says the reality is that these animals aren't all that discerning.

"We have found all kinds of items in the stomachs of alligators ranging from cell phones to water bottles," he said, "so never be surprised by what an alligator will swallow."