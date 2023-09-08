Watch bodycam of Miami cops responding to woman who went into water with child

Police body camera footage shows officers responding to the moments a naked woman jumped into the bay near Brickell Key with her young nephew in her arms.

Bystander video showed the woman — later identified as Natalia Marina — standing in the water and holding the child as a police boat pulled alongside her.

Miami Police officials said the officers had responded around 8:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call about a woman acting erratically at 609 Brickell Key Drive.

When officers arrived, Marina allegedly took off her clothes and jumped into the bay with her 3-year-old nephew, police said.

Video shows a woman who Miami Police said jumped into the bay with a child near Brickell Key.

Before she jumped into the water, police said officers were trying to approach her for allegedly smashing 14 flood lights in Brickell Park. Marina was there with her sister and nephew.

"Hey guys, how you doing?" an officer asks as he approaches Marina. "Can I talk to you for a second, please?"

"We're going to swim, we're going to swim," Marina is heard telling the officer.

Once police approached for that vandalism call, all three climbed the sea wall. Police said Marina swished officers away while taking off her clothes. She then grabbed the child and jumped into the water.

"Give them the baby!" an officer is heard commanding Marina.

Marina was then taken to the hospital and did not meet Baker Act criteria.

Marina appeared before two judges Friday. She faces charges of child abuse, criminal mischief and resisting arrest without violence. She was ordered to stay away from her nephew.

The child is doing OK and the Department of Children and Families is investigating.