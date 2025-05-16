NBC News has obtained exclusive bodycam and surveillance video of two human smuggling busts that authorities made earlier this year in Coral Gables.

The first video is from Jan. 17, when Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak said 23 people who were found in a U-Haul van and another five people who were in a Toyota were taken into custody.

The people in the U-Haul included 6 women and 15 men from China, along with a Cuban man and a woman from Ecuador, Hudak said. Two Cuban men, a Brazilian woman and two men from Ecuador in a separate vehicle were also taken into custody.

Hudak said four of the people in custody are believed to have been behind the operation, including one of the women.

The video obtained by NBC News shows how the traffic stop turned out to be much more.

An armed officer on bodycam video can be seen asking people inside a sedan: "Get out of the car. Take your seatbelt off. You got people in the backseat.”

An officer radios: “We have four males and one female here. I don’t know what’s in the van.”

Then he knocks on the door of the U-Haul and asks if the driver speaks English. He says he does not.

The officer warns another officer: "There's somebody in the van right there. In the back, I can't see."

"There's a lot of people," he replies.

An officer radios: "Looks like they’re trafficking some people here."

Then, police open the door to the van, finding what they believe are people from China being smuggled into the U.S.

Eleven days later, police said they busted another operation, also in Coral Gables.

“Within two weeks, we've had two landings illegally on our in our city," Hudak told NBC6 at the time.

In that case, two vans that were transporting more than two dozen Chinese migrants were stopped by police.

Between the two vans, there were 26 Chinese migrants including 17 men and 9 women who were in the process of being transported to an unknown location, police said.

The two alleged smugglers, a Cuban and a Puerto Rican, were detained by police and a firearm was recovered, Hudak said.

Video of that incident shows how the driver claims he's a rideshare driver. The officer doesn't buy it.

"Get out of the car," he says. Then, to someone off camera, he says, "Hey, we got the same thing going on."

Meanwhile, on the other side, door open and one after another, a handful of people get out of the van.

"We believe they came by boat. They came into a secluded area around the southern end of Coral Gables. There was documentation, there was currency and there was papers,” Hudak said in an interview with NBC News correspondent Jesse Kirsch.

NBC News obtained another piece of surveillance video from almost a month earlier that shows close to 20 people getting into a U-Haul, which police confirmed was never caught.

Hudak said the smuggling in Coral Gables is not new.

“We just dusted off our playbook from the 80s and 90s, when the smugglers were bringing in narcotics," he said. "But this is a human cargo now.”

What's concerning, the chief said, is not knowing if they're here fleeing because of political persecution or for nefarious reason.

"They had communication devices, cell phones, they had money, they had papers. So we realized then that they were illegally coming in, and the smugglers were now, you know, the people are targets of our criminal investigation,” he said.