Crews work to save dolphin washed ashore near Hollywood Beach

Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission worked to save a dolphin that washed ashore Friday near Hollywood Beach.
Chopper 6 was over the scene near the Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, where crews eventually set up a tent to protect crews from the heat while they worked to save the animal.
No information was released on the dolphin's condition at this time.
