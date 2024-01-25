WATCH: DeSantis makes 1st public remarks in South Florida since dropping presidential bid

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in South Florida Thursday, delivering his first public comments in the area after dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

Desantis spoke at an event in Palm Beach County at a South Florida Water Management District site where a new reservoir for the Florida Everglades was unveiled.

DeSantis said the reservoir is part of the larger Everglades restoration project, which he said is the largest in the U.S.

DeSantis dropped out of the race Sunday after his bid to be the Republican nominee for president faltered following a second-place finish to former President Donald Trump in the Towa caucuses.