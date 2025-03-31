Highway hound: Watch troopers chase athletic pup in wild I-95 pursuit

An athletic pup led Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a foot chase in the lanes of Interstate 95 on Monday morning before tiring out and turning herself in.

Chopper6 flew over the intense pursuit that completely shut down the highway on the exit ramp to Davie Boulevard, as FHP vehicles blocked traffic on either end.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

For several minutes the dog dodged troopers and civilians alike, appearing to enjoy breaking all the rules and oblivious to the danger of going for a joyride on I-95.

But eventually, the law caught up to the the fleeing canine when she, tongue out and panting, seeing herself caught between two good Samaritans and an officer, turned around and hopped into the back of the trooper's patrol car through its open door without further resistance.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It was not immediately clear if the animal had an owner. NBC6 is reaching out to learn more about the wild chase.

Hopefully this highway hound can change her ways and keep her paws off the roadway.