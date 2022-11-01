Watch Emotional Final Statements From Families of Parkland Victims Ahead of Shooter's Sentencing

Before the convicted Parkland school shooter is sentenced to life in prison, the families of his victims will deliver their final statements in court.

The two-day hearing that began Tuesday will conclude with Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer formally sentencing Nikolas Cruz for his Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Because the jury at his penalty trial could not unanimously agree on a death sentence, Scherer can only sentence the killer to life in prison without parole — an outcome most of the families criticized.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Now, the families are taking to the stand to express their disappointment, sadness, and in many cases, anger. Here are their final statements:

Debbi Hixon, Wife of Victim Chris Hixon

Victims’ families get their final say in court prior to the sentencing of the Parkland school shooter. The statements follow a nearly three-month trial, after which a jury of seven men and five women could not unanimously agree on the death penalty for the convicted killer, resulting in a life sentence.

Natalie Hixon, Sister of Victim Chris Hixon

Victims’ families get their final say in court prior to the sentencing of the Parkland school shooter. The statements follow a nearly three-month trial, after which a jury of seven men and five women could not unanimously agree on the death penalty for the convicted killer, resulting in a life sentence.

Thomas Hixon, Son of Victim Chris Hixon

Victims’ families get their final say in court prior to the sentencing of the Parkland school shooter. The statements follow a nearly three-month trial, after which a jury of seven men and five women could not unanimously agree on the death penalty for the convicted killer, resulting in a life sentence.

Theresa Robinovitz, Grandmother of Victim Alyssa Alhadeff

Victims’ families get their final say in court prior to the sentencing of the Parkland school shooter. The statements follow a nearly three-month trial, after which a jury of seven men and five women could not unanimously agree on the death penalty for the convicted killer, resulting in a life sentence.

David Robinovitz, Grandfather of Victim Alyssa Alhadeff

Victims’ families get their final say in court prior to the sentencing of the Parkland school shooter. The statements follow a nearly three-month trial, after which a jury of seven men and five women could not unanimously agree on the death penalty for the convicted killer, resulting in a life sentence.

Rebecca Jarquin, Representative For Alhadeff Family

Victims’ families get their final say in court prior to the sentencing of the Parkland school shooter. The statements follow a nearly three-month trial, after which a jury of seven men and five women could not unanimously agree on the death penalty for the convicted killer, resulting in a life sentence.

Bri and Eric Wikander, Parents of Parkland Gunshot Victim Ben Wikander

Victims’ families get their final say in court prior to the sentencing of the Parkland school shooter. The statements follow a nearly three-month trial, after which a jury of seven men and five women could not unanimously agree on the death penalty for the convicted killer, resulting in a life sentence.

Stacey Lippel, Parkland Shooting Survivor

Victims’ families get their final say in court prior to the sentencing of the Parkland school shooter. The statements follow a nearly three-month trial, after which a jury of seven men and five women could not unanimously agree on the death penalty for the convicted killer, resulting in a life sentence.

Patricia Oliver, Mother of Parkland Victim Joaquin Oliver

Victims’ families get their final say in court prior to the sentencing of the Parkland school shooter. The statements follow a nearly three-month trial, after which a jury of seven men and five women could not unanimously agree on the death penalty for the convicted killer, resulting in a life sentence.

Meghan Petty, Sister of Parkland Victim Alaina Petty

Victims’ families get their final say in court prior to the sentencing of the Parkland school shooter. The statements follow a nearly three-month trial, after which a jury of seven men and five women could not unanimously agree on the death penalty for the convicted killer, resulting in a life sentence.

Ellyn Mayor, Mother of Parkland Gunshot Victim Samantha Mayor

Victims’ families get their final say in court prior to the sentencing of the Parkland school shooter. The statements follow a nearly three-month trial, after which a jury of seven men and five women could not unanimously agree on the death penalty for the convicted killer, resulting in a life sentence.

Max Schachter, Father of Parkland Victim Alex Schachter

Victims’ families get their final say in court prior to the sentencing of the Parkland school shooter. The statements follow a nearly three-month trial, after which a jury of seven men and five women could not unanimously agree on the death penalty for the convicted killer, resulting in a life sentence.

Victims’ families get their final say in court prior to the sentencing of the Parkland school shooter. The statements follow a nearly three-month trial, after which a jury of seven men and five women could not unanimously agree on the death penalty for the convicted killer, resulting in a life sentence.

Anne Marie Ramsay, Mother of Parkland Victim Helena Ramsay

Victims’ families get their final say in court prior to the sentencing of the Parkland school shooter. The statements follow a nearly three-month trial, after which a jury of seven men and five women could not unanimously agree on the death penalty for the convicted killer, resulting in a life sentence.

Anthony Montalto III, Brother of Parkland Victim Gina Montalto

Victims’ families get their final say in court prior to the sentencing of the Parkland school shooter. The statements follow a nearly three-month trial, after which a jury of seven men and five women could not unanimously agree on the death penalty for the convicted killer, resulting in a life sentence.

Tony Montalto, Father of Parkland Victim Gina Montalto

Victims’ families get their final say in court prior to the sentencing of the Parkland school shooter. The statements follow a nearly three-month trial, after which a jury of seven men and five women could not unanimously agree on the death penalty for the convicted killer, resulting in a life sentence.