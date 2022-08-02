WATCH: Families Read Emotional Victim Impact Statements During Parkland Shooter's Death Penalty Trial

Emotions are running high in the courtroom as families deliver gut-wrenching victim impact statements during week three of the sentencing trial for the confessed Parkland shooter.

As the jury is tasked with deciding whether the confessed killer should get the death penalty for murdering 17 people and injuring 17 others in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, families are urging everyone to remember the victims of this tragedy.

Parents, grandparents, siblings and partners are all taking the stand to share the stories of their lost loved ones with the jury, and explain how this tragedy has turned their lives upside down. Their full victim impact statements can be found below:

Patricia Oliver, Mother of Parkland Victim Joaquin Oliver

Patricia Oliver is the mother of Joaquin Oliver, who was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Andrea Ghersi, Sister of Parkland Victim Joaquin Oliver

Andrea Ghersi is the sister of Joaquin Oliver, who was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Victoria Gonzalez, Partner of Parkland Victim Joaquin Oliver

Victoria Gonzalez was the partner of Joaquin Oliver, who was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Kelly Petty, Mother of Parkland Victim Alaina Petty

Kelly Petty is the mother of Alaina Petty, who was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Megan Petty, Sister of Parkland Victim Alaina Petty

Megan Petty is the sister of Alaina Petty, who was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Michael Schulman, Father of Parkland Victim Scott Beigel

Michael Schulman is the father of Scott Beigel, who was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Linda Beigel Schulman, Mother of Parkland Victim Scott Beigel

Linda Biegel Schulman is the mother of Scott Beigel, who was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Gloria Alhadeff, Mother of Parkland Victim Alyssa Alhadeff

Gloria Alhadeff is the mother of Alyssa Alhadeff, who was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Ilan Marc Alhadeff, Father of Parkland Victim Alyssa Alhadeff

Ilan Marc Alhadeff is the father of Alyssa Alhadeff, who was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Theresa Robinovitz, Grandmother of Parkland Victim Alyssa Alhadeff

Theresa Robinovitz is the grandmother of Parkland victim Alyssa Alhadeff

Annika Dworet, Mother of Parkland Victim Nicholas Dworet

Annika Dworet is the mother of Parkland victim Nicholas Dworet

Thomas Hoyer, Father of Parkland Victim Luke Hoyer

Thomas Hoyer is the father of Luke Hoyer, who was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Gina Hoyer, Mother of Parkland Victim Luke Hoyer

Gina Hoyer is the mother of Luke Hoyer, who was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Abby Hoyer, Sister of Parkland Victim Luke Hoyer

Abby Hoyer is the sister of Luke Hoyer, who was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School