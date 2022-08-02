WATCH: Families Read Emotional Victim Impact Statements During Parkland Shooter's Death Penalty Trial

Emotions are running high in the courtroom as families deliver gut-wrenching victim impact statements during week three of the sentencing trial for the confessed Parkland shooter.
As the jury is tasked with deciding whether the confessed killer should get the death penalty for murdering 17 people and injuring 17 others in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, families are urging everyone to remember the victims of this tragedy.
Parents, grandparents, siblings and partners are all taking the stand to share the stories of their lost loved ones with the jury, and explain how this tragedy has turned their lives upside down. Their full victim impact statements can be found below:
Patricia Oliver, Mother of Parkland Victim Joaquin Oliver
Andrea Ghersi, Sister of Parkland Victim Joaquin Oliver
Victoria Gonzalez, Partner of Parkland Victim Joaquin Oliver
Kelly Petty, Mother of Parkland Victim Alaina Petty
Megan Petty, Sister of Parkland Victim Alaina Petty
Michael Schulman, Father of Parkland Victim Scott Beigel
Linda Beigel Schulman, Mother of Parkland Victim Scott Beigel
Gloria Alhadeff, Mother of Parkland Victim Alyssa Alhadeff
Ilan Marc Alhadeff, Father of Parkland Victim Alyssa Alhadeff
Theresa Robinovitz, Grandmother of Parkland Victim Alyssa Alhadeff
Annika Dworet, Mother of Parkland Victim Nicholas Dworet
Thomas Hoyer, Father of Parkland Victim Luke Hoyer
Gina Hoyer, Mother of Parkland Victim Luke Hoyer
Abby Hoyer, Sister of Parkland Victim Luke Hoyer
