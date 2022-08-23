Watch: Florida Gov. DeSantis Takes Aim At ‘Corporate Media' in ‘Top Gun'-Themed Ad

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking aim at the media in a new "Top Gun"-themed ad that was released Monday on the eve of the state’s primary election.

DeSantis’ wife, Casey, tweeted the video that shows the governor in various scenes around a hangar explaining the “rules of engagement” when “fighting the corporate media.” The video has since been seen more than one million times.

DeSantis - who was dressed in a "Top Gun"-like jumpsuit and leather jacket worn by Tom Cruise in the franchise films - is seen walking around an air base and engaging in several combative conversations with reporters.

“Number one, don’t fire unless fired upon, but when they fire, you fire back with overwhelming force,” DeSantis said in the minute-long ad, which then appeared to show him arguing with a reporter during a past press conference.

Top Gov… Dogfighting… Taking on the Corporate Media…



Rules of Engagement are as Follows:



⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tG7iMCAXvY — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) August 23, 2022

“Number two, never ever back down from a fight. Number three, don’t accept their narrative,” DeSantis continued in the video.

At one point in the video, DeSantis is seen sitting inside a fighter jet with “Top Gov” stickers planted on its side and in the front of his helmet.

The Florida governor has recently made national headlines by using culture war issues to propel himself to prominence in the Republican party, including signing the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill which bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through 3rd grade, or "in a manner not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

DeSantis’ rise to popularity among conservatives has fueled speculation for a potential run for president in 2024.

A recent poll released last week by the University of North Florida showed DeSantis nearly tied with former President Donald Trump among Republican voters in Florida in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.