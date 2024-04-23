WATCH: Hearing held in laptop case related to Miami OnlyFans model's murder trial

A hearing was being held Tuesday in the case of a Miami OnlyFans model and her parents accused of illegally accessing her boyfriend's laptop after she allegedly stabbed him to death.

Courtney Clenney and her parents, Kim and Deborah Clenney, were charged earlier this year with unauthorized access to a computer or electronic device.

As the hearing got underway, Clenney appeared in court in an orange jail outfit, while her parents sat in the audience.

Authorities said the parents illegally accessed a laptop that they claim belonged to Courtney Clenney's boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, after the 27-year-old Obumseli was stabbed to death in the couple's Edgewater condo in April 2022.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Defense attorneys for the parents said the computer was a shared device between Courtney Clenney and Obumseli, and that the parents were authorized to access it.

Courtney Clenney, who went by the name Courtney Tailor on social media, including on OnlyFans, had more than 2 million Instagram followers at the time of Obumseli's death.

Miami-Dade prosecutors said the couple had an "extremely tempestuous and combative relationship" and that Obumseli was the victim of domestic violence, while Courtney Clenney's attorneys have said she was the victim of an abusive relationship and that she stabbed him in self-defense.

Clenney, now 27, remains behind bars while she awaits trial on a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Obumseli.