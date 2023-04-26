WATCH: Suspect in Custody After High-Speed Chase in South Florida

A suspect was taken into custody after a high-speed chase ended in a neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday afternoon.

The chase was believed to have started in Miami-Dade and made its way into Broward.

Footage showed a red Mercedes G-Wagon fleeing at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic northbound on Interstate 75 and onto Interstate 595 eastbound before entering Interstate 95 southbound.

The SUV then exited the highway and turned around and got back on I-95 northbound.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The driver eventually exited the highway again and ended up in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, where the SUV stopped and at least one person took off running on foot.

Police swarmed the area and surrounded the building where the suspect ran to near Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 7th Street.

A short time later, authorities had the suspect in custody.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.