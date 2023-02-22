High-Speed Police Chase Leads to SWAT Standoff at Hialeah Home

Authorities were involved in a high-speed police chase in Miami-Dade that ended in a SWAT standoff at a home in Hialeah Wednesday.

The incident reportedly began when Miami-Dade officers spotted a vehicle that was the subject of a "be on the lookout" issued earlier Wednesday.

Footage showed multiple officers following a dark-colored SUV on the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade County.

The SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed before it ran into traffic on the Turnpike.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The driver eventually exited the Turnpike and started driving on surface streets before winding up on the Gratigny Expressway.

After exiting the Expressway, the SUV was still being followed on roadways and into a neighborhood in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The SUV eventually stopped in the driveway of a home on W. 60th Street in Hialeah, where the driver got out and entered his home.

NBC 6 A suspect involved in a police pursuit enters a home in Hialeah.

Multiple officers and an armored SWAT truck quickly surrounded the home.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the man was barricaded inside. His identity wasn't released.

Nearby Ashbury Christian School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.