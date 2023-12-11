Watch Kanye West shock fans with preview of new album after surprise visit to Art Basel

Following a surprise appearance at Art Basel, Kanye West, who now goes by 'Ye,' gave fans a sneak peek at his upcoming album outside a Wynwood restaurant Sunday night.

The rapper shocked fans at the upscale Caribbean restaurant, Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen, which sometimes features live music.

The rapper played clips of his upcoming album with Ty Dolla $ign just after they publicized their 17-track list on Instagram.

In late November, the two rappers released their first single “Vultures” in which they touch on the controversy Ye faced after making a string of anti-Semitic remarks.

During an appearance on the show InfoWars last year, hosted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Ye praised Hitler, and ranted about the Devil and Jewish media.

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” Ye said during the hour-long conversation with the conspiracy theorist. “I see good things about Hitler,” he added.

White supremacist Nick Fuentes was also present during the show.

The comments sparked controversy both on and offline, which caused him to lose several partnerships with brands such as Adidas, Gap and fashion house Balenciaga. The talent agency CAA also cut ties with Ye and he was suspended from both X and Instagram.

This project will be Ye’s first release since being slammed for his 2022 comments.