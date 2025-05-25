WATCH: Large flames on I-595 after fuel tanker crash in Broward County

Large flames were seen on Interstate 595 in Broward County Sunday morning after a fuel tanker and a bus collided.

According to Davie Police, the crash happened after 10 a.m. near Flamingo Road.

David PD said the Florida Highway Patrol will be investigating the crash.

Videos from the scene showed the downed tanker on the westbound lanes of I-595 as heavy black smoke billowed from it.

The incident happened at around 10 a.m. at Exit 2.

NBC6's Chernéy Amhara drove past the burning fuel tanker earlier in the morning and described the heat from the flames as intense.

"I could feel the heat through my car," Amhara said. "I could see as I approached a ball of fire."

Crews were seen spraying white foam on the tanker as they attempted to put out the flames.

Davie PD said drivers are urged to avoid the area from Pine Island to Southwest 136th Avenue on I-595 and State Road 85 westbound since the area is shut down.

There were reports of one person being airlifted to the hospital but officials have not confirmed if anyone was injured.

It's unknown if there were passengers on the bus.

This is a developing story.