Broward County

WATCH: Large flames on I-595 after fuel tanker crash in Broward County

According to Davie Police, the crash happened after 10 a.m. near Flamingo Road

By NBC6 and Chernéy Amhara

NBC Universal, Inc.

Large flames were seen on Interstate 595 in Broward County Sunday morning after a fuel tanker and a bus collided.

According to Davie Police, the crash happened after 10 a.m. near Flamingo Road.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

David PD said the Florida Highway Patrol will be investigating the crash.

Videos from the scene showed the downed tanker on the westbound lanes of I-595 as heavy black smoke billowed from it.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
The incident happened at around 10 a.m. at Exit 2.

NBC6's Chernéy Amhara drove past the burning fuel tanker earlier in the morning and described the heat from the flames as intense.

"I could feel the heat through my car," Amhara said. "I could see as I approached a ball of fire."

Local

6 to Know 1 hour ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Miami Gardens 3 hours ago

Investigation underway at Waffle House in Miami Gardens after gunshots heard

Crews were seen spraying white foam on the tanker as they attempted to put out the flames.

Davie PD said drivers are urged to avoid the area from Pine Island to Southwest 136th Avenue on I-595 and State Road 85 westbound since the area is shut down.

There were reports of one person being airlifted to the hospital but officials have not confirmed if anyone was injured.

It's unknown if there were passengers on the bus.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

Broward County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us