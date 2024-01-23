WATCH: Lionel Messi to help name Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship

Lionel Messi will help officially name the world's largest cruise ship — Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas — in a special maritime tradition on Tuesday.

At nearly 1,200 feet long and weighing 250,800 gross tons, the 20-deck ship is the first in Royal Caribbean’s new Icon Class and arrived in Miami earlier this month.

Messi was also named the official icon of the ship.

Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami also announced a multi-year-long partnership — the cruise line is now the official vacation partner of the team.

The ship, which took 900 days to build, is set to set sail from PortMiami on Saturday and will be offering year-round alternating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.