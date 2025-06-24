Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is speaking at a news conference in Suwannee County on Tuesday.

He will be speaking with Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John at the Suwannee County Emergency Operations Center in Live Oak, about 80 miles west of Tallahassee.

Uthmeier had recently announced that construction would get underway for a temporary immigrant detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" in the Everglades. Chopper6 captured just that on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if the attorney general would discuss the detention center during his scheduled news conference.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.