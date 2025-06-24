Florida

Florida AG James Uthmeier to speak from Suwannee County

By NBC6

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is speaking at a news conference in Suwannee County on Tuesday.

He will be speaking with Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John at the Suwannee County Emergency Operations Center in Live Oak, about 80 miles west of Tallahassee.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Uthmeier had recently announced that construction would get underway for a temporary immigrant detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" in the Everglades. Chopper6 captured just that on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if the attorney general would discuss the detention center during his scheduled news conference.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us