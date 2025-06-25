WATCH LIVE: Class action lawsuit to be filed after DMV appointment scalping led to long lines

A class action lawsuit is being filed against the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles after appointment scalping led to overnight lines, according to attorney Mike Pizzi.

The attorney is expected to discuss the lawsuit on Wednesday, alleging people were exposed to a dangerous environment as they waited for an appointment.

Back in March, officials said they uncovered a network of scalpers who booked up appointments for free and then sold them for anywhere between $25 and $250.

The next month, Miami-Dade commissioners passed legislation to try to stop them. Then in May, the state legislature unanimously passed HB 0961, which made it illegal to sell DMV appointments.

In June, the Broward County Tax Collector's Office followed up with Ordinance 2015-20, which makes it unlawful to advertise, market or sell appointments.

