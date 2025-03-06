Coast Guard offloads $141M worth of drugs in Miami Beach after intercepting them at sea

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard are offloading more than 12,471 pounds of narcotics on Thursday morning that they intercepted in the Caribbean Sea.

The Cutter Valiant is now docked at the Coast Guard base in Miami Beach. Officials said the illicit drugs have a street value of $141 million.

On board, NBC6 crews captured multiple pallets carrying unknown substances, including brown pouches, colorful packages and white ones wrapped in plastic.

"The offload is a culmination of six interdictions conducted by the crews of: U.S. Coast Guard Valiant, U.S. Coast Guard Joseph Doyle, Royal Netherlands Navy HNLMS Groningen, Royal Canadian Navy HMCS Harry DeWolf, U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team Pacific and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations," authorities said in a news release.

More details about the case were not immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.