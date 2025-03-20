Port Everglades

U.S. Coast Guard offloads over $517.5 million worth of drugs at Port Everglades

By Briana Trujillo

The U.S. Coast Guard is offloading more than 45,600 pounds of illicit narcotics at Port Everglades on Thursday.

Authorities say the haul, the result of 14 interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean by the crews of U.S. Coast Guard cutters Stone and Mohawk, has a value of more than $517.5 million.

Chopper6 captured video of the ship and what appeared to be pallets with black bags wrapped in plastic.

Authorities said they would be speaking about the offload Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

