WATCH LIVE: Corruption trial continues for suspended Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez

By NBC6

A corruption trial for suspended Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez entered its second day Wednesday.

Martinez was arrested back in August 2022 on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.

According to an arrest warrant, the charges stem from money Martinez allegedly accepted in exchange for him helping a supermarket owner and property owner who were having issues over cargo storage containers.

The owners had been fined tens of thousands of dollars for violating a county ordinance that prohibited properties of under 10 acres from having cargo storage containers, the warrant said.

The warrant said Martinez accepted three $5,000 payments from the supermarket owner in exchange for his assistance with the fees and fines, as well as his help in drafting legislation amending the ordinance to allow one storage container on properties under 10 acres.

The payments were made to Martinez in 2016, around the time he took office after being re-elected, and in 2017, around the time Martinez's chief of staff began work on the legislation, the warrant said.

Martinez later withdrew the proposed legislation, officials said.

When he was first interviewed, Martinez told investigators the money was partially for a loan and partially for money owed him, the warrant said. He later told investigators the money was owed to him from a private business deal, the warrant said.

Following his arrest, Martinez was suspended by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Martinez's attorneys have called the charges "baseless" and "unfounded," and said they expect he will be cleared of any wrongdoing.

Martinez is hoping to be acquitted so he can run for the new Miami-Dade County Sheriff's position.

Martinez served as chairman of the commission twice before. He first held the District 11 seat in 2000 and opted not to run for reelection in 2012 before winning the post again in 2016.

